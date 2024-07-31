Mid-week winning numbers: Lottery prize pool jumps to $95 million

Lottery players across Canada have their eyes on the prize as the prize pool keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Tuesday, July 30, was a big night as the Lotto Max draw for the $70 million jackpot occurred. Unfortunately, no one matched the winning numbers 01, 04, 11, 35, 42, 45, 49, and bonus 36. There were also no winners for the second prize worth $310,366.60.

However, 57 lotto players will split the third prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers. Each of them will soon take home a $4,962 prize.

There were also 14 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, but it wasn’t a lucky night, as not even one person won a $1 million prize.

In BC, no one won the $500,000 Lotto Max prize, while in Ontario, no one won the $1 million Encore prize. Three people did win three Encore prizes, each worth $100,000. OLG said one ticket was sold in Burlington, Ontario, and two were sold on OLG.ca.

If the last draw’s prize pool was big, it just became even more impressive.

“The next Lotto Max draw on Friday, August 2, 2024, will offer the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 25 Maxmillions prizes,” stated a release from OLG. “That’s $95 million in top prizing available for the next draw!”

Ontario couple Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk are the most recent Lotto Max jackpot winners.

The pair won $55 million in the June 14 draw after buying a ticket at a convenience store in Milton, Ontario.

“The lottery terminal froze, and I noticed the store clerk was shaking. Next thing we knew, OLG was calling to talk to us. It was then that reality set in. We had the winning ticket,” said Hawk.

