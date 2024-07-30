The Canadian government is hiring for these specialized jobs and they pay up to $177K

Looking to bump up your pay? If you’re looking for a new opportunity, then you might want to see if your skills and experience match these specialized government jobs.

The government is currently searching for the ideal candidates for several unique jobs at various government agencies, such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. In addition to making a difference in public service, the starting salaries for these positions start at $100,000 a year.

From screening for animal diseases to investigating plane crashes or incidents, these are some of the top-paying roles available in the public sector right now.

Where: Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) — Science Branch

Location: Lethbridge (Alberta), Winnipeg (Manitoba), Ottawa (Ontario), Saint-Hyacinthe (Québec)

Salary: $113,150 to $134,058

Closing date: January 30, 2026

Requirements: Degree from a recognized school of veterinary medicine and experience in veterinary pathology

Description: You’ll be in charge of providing diagnostic pathology services to the CFIA, screening for diseases of high priority. In addition, you’ll provide pathology support for meat inspection and animal welfare. As a team leader, you’ll manage human and financial resources and provide clients, senior management, and international stakeholders with recommendations on animal disease prevention, control, laboratory diagnosis, and sample collection.

Where: Employment and Social Development Canada – Labour Program – Policy, Dispute Resolution and International Affairs/Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Salary: $116,704 to $137,365

Closing date: August 12, 2024

Requirements: Degree in industrial relations, law, or any other specialty relevant to the position, or combination of education, training and/or experience

Description: In this role, you’ll work as a negotiator or spokesperson in collective bargaining and be able to design training programs. You must be flexible, have effective interpersonal skills, and use your knowledge of the complexities of management and labour in the private sector.

Where: Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB)

Location: Gatineau, Québec

Salary: $151,155 to $177,809

Closing date: August 9, 2024

Requirements: Minimum of five years in civil or military aviation, degree in relevant field or combination of education, training and/or experience

Description: Investigate aviation accidents and incidents to identify the causes and contributing factors. Oversee and plan the way investigations are carried out and prepare reports and safety recommendations. Follow up on responses to these safety recommendations to ensure to help advance safety in aviation.

Where: Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Canada (NSERC)

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary: $101,992 to $127,489

Closing date: August 6, 2024

Requirements: University degree in a relevant field (e.g., business or public administration, commerce). Accounting designation such as a CPA or audit certification (CIA, CISA, CGAP)

Description: Provide services and advice to senior management and members on risk management. In this role, you’ll also provide suggestions to improve operations, provide cost-effective controls, and assist with overall goals and objectives.

Where: Canada Energy Regulator

Location: Calgary, Alberta

Salary: $134,530 to $163,680

Closing date: August 13, 2024

Requirements: Graduate or post-graduate degree in a relevant field, experience in several criteria, willing to undergo, pass, and maintain security clearance

Description: As a director, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that internal quality measures are met. You’ll also manage financial and human resources and discuss performance and team performance expectations. In addition to solving problems, you’ll also recommend policy changes to ensure effective operations.