Theatre worker wins $1,000 a week in the lottery but opts for the lump sum

One lottery player’s life changed overnight after a $4 lottery led to a massive prize.

Reginald Hoskins lives in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, where he works in theatre as a creator. While at the Airport Heights Drive in St. John’s, he decided to buy his regular lottery ticket: Atlantic Lottery’s $4 Set for Life Scratch’N Win ticket.

“Set for Life has been the main game I’ve ever played,” Hoskins said. “My dad used to play it too, so it’s always been my go-to.”

But when he started playing his ticket and saw three matching sandal symbols with the words “Set for Life,” he was shocked.

“I thought it was a mistake, so I scanned it with the mobile app and then called customer service at Atlantic Lottery to confirm,” he recalled. “It was true, but it took a little bit to settle in.”

He said after sharing the news, his partner had to walk away to process the news before they could discuss the life-changing win.

Reginald Hoskins of St. John’s N.L. was in disbelief when he saw three sandal symbols accompanied by the words “Set for Life” in the prize box on his recent Scratch’N Win ticket. Learn more about his grand prize win here: https://t.co/PntOtK90Jj 19+ pic.twitter.com/0ISd7VHBXJ — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) November 28, 2023

Hoskins had won the game’s top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years — Hoskins chose the lump sum payment of $675,000

While picking up his winnings, he said, “It feels pretty great, I’m very excited. It’s really starting to sink in now.”

Now over half a million dollars richer, he said he hopes to make the money work for him through investments. The windfall will also allow him to take care of his family, grow his art collection, and head to Europe, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Hoskins also plans to make a stop in New York City to take in some shows and see Bruce Springsteen with the E Street Band.

“There’s just going to be a bit less worry from now on,” he said. “There’s going to be more of a buffer, and I feel I’m going to be more able to help those that I care about and just focus on creating and working and doing what I can do to help folks.”

The seller will receive a one percent seller’s prize.