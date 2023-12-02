One lottery player was so inspired by an act of kindness that he decided to use some of his winnings to help those in need.

One day, Bertram Drover, a resident of Lower Sackville in Nova Scotia, decided to purchase a ticket to try his luck in the lottery and opted for Tag, a game by Atlantic Canada that costs $1 per play.

Drover was surprised that his $1 lottery ticket landed him a massive lottery win: he had won the game’s top prize. As a result, he was now $100,000 richer.

While claiming his six-figure cheque, he said he’d be putting his winnings towards retirement and sharing some with his grandchildren to help support them.

He also added that a recent act of kindness had inspired him.

As a result, Drover will be using his winnings to donate propane heater tanks to help his local homeless shelter with heating during the winter months.

Drover purchased his winning ticket at Superbowl in Lower Sackville, New Brunswick.