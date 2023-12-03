NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Weekend winners: Two lottery players from the same province split Lotto 6/49 second prize

Several lottery players will wake up to some very happy news after winning big in the recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

The $46 million Gold Ball jackpot draw took place on Saturday, December 2, but no one won the top prize. However, after matching the White Ball winning numbers 87597838-01, one lottery player is now $1 million richer, and according to Atlantic Canada, that lucky ticket was sold in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 01, 02, 20, 26, 39, 49, and bonus number 18, but no one won the $5 million prize.

However, two people matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a $141,282.80 prize each and according to PlayNow, those lucky tickets were sold in Quebec.

The Extra Winning numbers were 19, 32, 48, and 82, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Thursday, December 7, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $48 million.

What would you do if you won the lottery?

One recent lottery winner from Nova Scotia decided to use his winnings to buy propane tanks to help a local homeless community stay warm in the bitter cold winter months.

