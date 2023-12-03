Several lottery players will wake up to some very happy news after winning big in the recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

The $46 million Gold Ball jackpot draw took place on Saturday, December 2, but no one won the top prize. However, after matching the White Ball winning numbers 87597838-01, one lottery player is now $1 million richer, and according to Atlantic Canada, that lucky ticket was sold in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia.

🚨 WINNER ALERT! 🚨 Check your #Lotto649 tickets, Eastern Passage, N.S! You could be a potential $1,000,000 winner! 🎉 https://t.co/MZPhWSd3Qw pic.twitter.com/beFRuYLn1Z — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) December 3, 2023

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 01, 02, 20, 26, 39, 49, and bonus number 18, but no one won the $5 million prize.

However, two people matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a $141,282.80 prize each and according to PlayNow, those lucky tickets were sold in Quebec.

The Extra Winning numbers were 19, 32, 48, and 82, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Thursday, December 7, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $48 million.

One recent lottery winner from Nova Scotia decided to use his winnings to buy propane tanks to help a local homeless community stay warm in the bitter cold winter months.