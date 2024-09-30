Retiree now a brand new millionaire after playing lottery for four decades

One Canadian man is living the dream after four decades of playing the lottery, which finally paid off big time.

Clifford Manley is a resident of Chatham, Ontario, who has been a regular lottery player for 40 years. The retiree said he regularly buys tickets for Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, and Lottario. As for his lucky numbers, he simply plays the same set of random numbers that he picked long ago.

As he often does, Manley bought a Lotto Max ticket sometime this summer when the jackpot had reached $70 million. And it wasn’t just the $70 million jackpot that lotto players were eyeing — at the time, there were also 42 Maxmillions to be won, each worth $1 million.

After the draw, Manley decided to check his ticket.

“I took my ticket to the store to have it validated, and when it was scanned, the lottery terminal froze,” he recalled, laughing. “I thought I had broken it.”

Manley had won a Maxmillions prize in the August 16 draw, instantly becoming $1 million richer.

He recounted, “I stood in the store saying, ‘Oh no!’ and gave my heart a pep talk: ‘Don’t you give up on me just yet!’ I shared the news with my wife, and she was just as shocked as I was.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto to pick up his $1 million cheque, Manley lifted his hands to reveal that they were shaking.

“This is how it feels,” the overwhelmed winner said with a smile. “It’s amazing!”

Manley said he still hasn’t decided on what to do with his windfall.

His winning ticket was purchased at Charlie’s Variety on Keil Drive South in Chatham.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.