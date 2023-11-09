An Ontario man said “yes” to Encore in October and it paid off, netting him a hefty lottery win.

Gregory Bell of Welland, Ontario, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the October 25 Lotto 6/49 draw to win a smooth $100,000.

The 45-year-old husband and father said he’s been playing the lottery on and off over the years, specifically Lotto 6/49 – his “favourite game” – and he always says yes to Encore, according to an Ontario Lottery and Gaming press release shared with Daily Hive.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings, the automotive industry worker said he checked his ticket using the OLG app when he discovered his big win.

“I didn’t believe it at first and restarted my app,” he recalls. “When the same message came up, I realized I won with Encore. My wife was in the shower. I ran to tell her and show her my phone – my hands were shaking with excitement!”

Bell says his first order of business as a hundred-thousandaire is to pay off his vehicle. “I want to invest the rest for future travel and maybe a downpayment on a house.”

OLG says Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Simply Gas on Niagara Street in Welland, but you can purchase lottery tickets from the comfort of your couch using the OLG mobile app or website.