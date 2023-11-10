Canadian dad "didn't sleep at all" after first HUGE lottery win

An Ontario dad had trouble falling asleep after his first MAJOR lottery win.

Claudius John of Vaughan was shocked after winning a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on October 7.

The 58-year-old says he’s been playing the lottery since 2000.

“I always play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall. “This is my first big win!”

John says when he gave his ticket to the store clerk to check, he heard a noise from the machine and the clerk told him he won big!

“The machine shut off and I was a bit nervous. I didn’t really know what was going on. When I found out I won $1 million, I was speechless. I fell to my knees,” he said. “I didn’t sleep at all that night!”

While many lottery winners know exactly what they want to do with their prize — like pay off their car or pay off their mortgage — John wants to take his time before making any big decisions.

“I will travel to visit family and relax,” he said. “I still can’t accept that this is real!”

John isn’t the only lottery player who had sleep troubles after a major win.

