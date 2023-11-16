Retiree wins $25K a year for life playing the same lottery numbers for past three years

A retiree in Ontario just won a life-changing lottery prize using the same numbers he’s played the past three years.

London resident Martin Beyer matched all five main numbers to win a second lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand in the October 30, 2023 draw. He opted for the lump sum payment of $500,000.

Beyer says he’s been a regular lottery player for about three years and purchased his ticket online out of convenience.

“I choose the same numbers every time. I almost didn’t purchase a ticket for this draw but changed my mind last minute because it was a super draw,” he shared while at the Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation (OLG) Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 62-year-old retiree said he saw an email from OLG come through that looked different from others he had received.

“I logged into my account and saw I had won $25,000 a year for life. I thought, ‘Wow, is this for real?’ I was double and triple checking to make sure,” he said.

“It’s the kind of surprise that has you questioning reality. I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

Beyer will use his lottery windfall to fund his carefree and spontaneous lifestyle.

“I will enjoy and treat myself to some upgraded experiences along the way,” he smiled. “I’m also considering getting a dog to enjoy my increased quality of life with!”

The retiree isn’t the first person to play the same lottery numbers until they win.

A transportation worker from Ontario got lucky using the same strategy, winning $100,000 in September.

You may have also beat the odds in the latest Lotto Max draw this week. One lucky lottery player won the Lotto Max second prize, so make sure to check your tickets!