Mid-week win: One lucky lottery player just won the Lotto Max second prize

Forget mid-week slumps — one lottery player is sure to perk up after finding out that they just won the second prize from Lotto Max.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, November 14, and hopeful lottery players had their eyes on the $28 million jackpot up for grabs.

Unfortunately, no ticket matched seven of the winning numbers — 09, 14, 15, 19, 45, 47, 50, and bonus number 33.

But there was one lucky player who came very close.

Their winning ticket matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, thereby landing them the Lotto Max second prize worth $142,530.50, according to PlayNow.

And if you’re wondering if that winner could be you, you might want to check your ticket if it was purchased in Ontario.

Another 27 players came close to a big prize as well after matching six of the seven numbers. As a result, they’ll each be taking home a $5,278.90 prize.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 6, 24, 53, and 81, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday, and there’s now a $33 million jackpot to be won.