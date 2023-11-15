Albertan gets married, celebrates birthday, and wins lottery within two days

It’s not every day that you celebrate your birthday, get married, or win the lottery, for that matter, but an Alberta man hit the jackpot after all three happened within 48 hours.

Leonard Stanley says he feels “grateful” after winning $100,000 on the September 19 Lotto Max Extra draw, although it wasn’t until the first week of October that he discovered his win.

“It was a celebratory week!” the Kitscoty man said while claiming his prize. “I was up late with my buddy on my birthday, and I started checking some of the lottery tickets I hadn’t checked yet.”

“I heard the ‘Woo hoo!’ and saw the prize amount – I couldn’t believe it!”

The lucky winner said he told his new wife the good news when she woke up the next morning.

“She was excited,” he said. “We’re all excited about it!”

Stanley said he hasn’t made any major plans for his windfall just yet.