100+ incredible things you can thank Black inventors for

This Black History Month, we’ve highlighted more than 100 important modern-day items that would not have existed as they do without the contributions of Black inventors.
The people on this list are responsible for introducing the world to new things and tweaking existing technology to improve things.
You’ll likely use several of these inventions today if you plan to clean your floors with a wringing mop, mow the lawn, and maybe even enjoy a scoop of ice cream after all that work.
Here are a bunch of things you can thank Black inventors for:
Folding cabinet bed
In 1885, Sarah Goode became the first Black woman to receive a US patent. She moved to Chicago and opened a furniture store. There, she devised an industry-changing idea that brought more urban residents with limited space into her store.
Potato chips
George Crum was working as a chef at a resort in New York. A customer returned his French fries to the kitchen, claiming they weren’t good.
Crum sliced the potatoes as thinly as possible in an irritated fit, fried them until they were burnt crisps, and threw a generous handful of salt on top. Thus, the chip was born.
Gas mask
Garrett Morgan developed what he called the safety hood after noticing how many firefighters were killed by smoke on the job. The hood, which went over the head, featured tubes connected to wet sponges that filtered out smoke and provided fresh oxygen.
Protective mailbox
Philip B Downing created a mailbox design featuring an outer and inner safety door to avoid stolen parcels. This safety device allowed mailboxes to be set up everywhere.
Blood bank
Charles Richard Drew became interested in researching blood preservation while studying at Columbia University. Drew discovered a method of separating red blood cells from plasma and storing the two components separately.
This new process allowed blood to be stored for more than a week, which was the maximum at that time. Drew documented these findings in a paper that led to the first blood bank.
Improved ironing board
In the late 19th century, Sarah Boone improved the ironing board. One of the first Black women in US history to receive a patent, she created a narrower and curved design, making it easier to iron garments. Boone’s design morphed into the modern board that we use today.
Home security system
African American nurse Mary Van Brittan Brown devised an early security unit for her home. She and her husband took out a patent for the system in the same year, and they were awarded the patent three years later, in 1969. Home security systems commonly used today took various elements from her design.
Three-light traffic signal
Garrett Morgan was the first Black person in Cleveland, Ohio, to own a car.
After he witnessed a severe car accident at an intersection in the city, he expanded on the current traffic light by adding a “yield” component, warning oncoming drivers of an impending stop.
Refrigerated trucks
Frederick McKinley Jones created a roof-mounted cooling system that was used to refrigerate goods on trucks during extended transportation in the mid-1930s. He received a patent for his invention in 1940 and co-founded the US Thermo Control Company, later known as Thermo King.
Automatic elevator doors
Alexander Miles took out a patent in 1887 for a mechanism that automatically opens and closes elevator shaft doors.
His designs are largely reflected in elevators used today.
Electret microphone
Dr. James E West co-invented a foil electret microphone that was less expensive than the typical condenser microphones.
Color IBM PC monitor and gigahertz chip
You can thank Mark Dean for co-inventing the colour monitor.
Without his invention, we’d still be typing in a colourless interweb.
Super soaker
Summer wouldn’t be the same without Lonnie Johnson’s invention. Johnson was an Aerospace Engineer for NASA who happened to invent the popular children’s toy.
Tissue holder
Mary Davidson invented the tissue holder while disabled from multiple sclerosis.
Laserphaco
An ophthalmologist and laser scientist, Patricia Bath, invented a device and technique to remove cataracts and revive patients’ eyesight.
Automatic gear shift
Richard Spikes created the automatic gear shift, helping people drive up hills everywhere.
Automatic clothes dryer
George T Sampson created the first automatic clothes dryer in 1892.
Dustpan
We can sweep things out from under the rug without too much work and getting our hands dirty.
All thanks go to Lloyd P Ray, who improved the design by adding a long handle.
Folding chair
John Purdy created the folding chair, used in picnics and school graduations everywhere.
Golf tees
Golf was a totally different sport before Dr. George Grant came along.
Ice cream scooper
Alfred L Cralle invented the ice cream scooper, allowing kids to have bigger scoops than spoonfuls.
Lawnmower
John Albert Burr fully made over the lawnmower, bringing better traction and rotary blades to the scene, allowing cutting closer to buildings.
Lawn sprinkler
Joseph A Smith’s invention helped dads keep their grass green everywhere while allowing kids a fun toy to jump around in.
The wringing mop
Thomas W Stewart improved the mop, which helped to ease the backbreaking labour of cleaning floors for millions after him.
Reversible baby stroller
William Richardson created the first baby stroller with independent wheels.
Drag queens
William Dorsey Swann is highly regarded as the first person to self-identify as “the queen of drag” in the US.
Logomania
Dapper Dan took the logos of designer brands and used them for apparel, furniture, and more.
According to the Black Inventors Museum, all of these common-use products were also created or improved by Black inventors:
Airplane propelling — James S Adams
Biscuit cutter — AP Ashbourne
Coin changer — James A Bauer
Rotary engine — Andrew J Beard
Car coupler — Andrew J Beard
Letter box — G.E. Becket
Stainless steel pads — Alfred Benjamin
Torpedo discharger — H Bradberry
Disposable syringe — Phil Brooks
Corn planter — Henry Blair
Cotton planter — Henry Blair
Self-propelled street sweepers — CB Brooks
Horse bridle bit — LF Brown
Horseshoe — Oscar E Brown
Train alarm — RA Butler
Paints and stans — George W Carver
Lotions and soaps — George W Carver
Automatic fishing reel — George Cook
Printing press — WA Lavalette
Envelope seal — FW Leslie
Laser fuels — Lester Lee
Pressure cooker — Maurice W Lee
Window cleaner — AL Lewis
Portable pencil sharpener — John L Love
Fire extinguisher — Tom J Marshal
Shoe lasting machine — Jan Matzeliger
Rocket catapult — Hugh MacDonald
Hairbrush — Lyda Newman
Heating furnace — Alice H Parker
Blimp — JF Pickering
Hand stamp — WB Purvis
Fountain pen — WB Purvis
Insect destroyer gun — AC Richardson
Sugar refinement — N Rillieux
Cellular phone — Henry Sampson
Curtain rod — SR Scottron
Urinalysis machine — Dewey Sanderson
Player piano — Joseph Dickinson
Arm for record player — Joseph Dickinson
Door stoppers — O Dorsey
Door knob — O Dorsey
Photo print wash — Clatonia J Dorticus
Photo embossing machine — Clatonia J Dorticus
Guitar — Robert Flemming Jr.
Motor — J Gregory
Thermo hair curlers — Solomon Harper
Lantern — Michael Harney
Gas burner — BF Jackson
Kitchen table — HA Jackson
Bicycle frame — Issac R Johnson
Wrench — John A Johnson
Eye protector — P Johnson
Egg beater — Willis Johnson
Air conditioning unit — Frederick M Jones
Two-cycle gas engine — Frederick M Jones
Internal combustion engine — Frederick M Jones
Starter generator — Frederick M Jones
Refrigeration controls — Frederick M Jones
Clothes dresser — John H Jordan
Bottle caps — Jones and Long
Electric lamp — Latimer and Nichols
Hydraulic shock absorber — Ralph Sanderson
Refrigerator — J Standard
Stairclimbing wheelchair — Rufus J Weaver
Fire escape ladder — JB Winters
Telephone transmitter — Granville T Woods
Electric cut-off switch — Granville T Woods
Relay tnstrument — Granville T Woods
Telephone system — Granville T Woods
Electro-mech brake — Granville T Woods
Galvanic battery — Granville T Woods
Electric roller coaster — Granville T Woods
Auto air brake — Granville T Woods
Helicopter — Paul E Williams
Pacemaker — Otis Boykin
Space Shuttle Retrieval Arm — WM Harwell
Programmable remote controllers — Joseph N Jackson
Video commander — Joseph N Jackson
Multi-stage rocket — Adolph Shamms
Do you want to highlight more Black inventors not mentioned here? Share their name in the comments with other Daily Hive readers.