100+ incredible things you can thank Black inventors for

This Black History Month, we’ve highlighted more than 100 important modern-day items that would not have existed as they do without the contributions of Black inventors.

The people on this list are responsible for introducing the world to new things and tweaking existing technology to improve things.

You’ll likely use several of these inventions today if you plan to clean your floors with a wringing mop, mow the lawn, and maybe even enjoy a scoop of ice cream after all that work.

Here are a bunch of things you can thank Black inventors for:

Folding cabinet bed

In 1885, Sarah Goode became the first Black woman to receive a US patent. She moved to Chicago and opened a furniture store. There, she devised an industry-changing idea that brought more urban residents with limited space into her store.

Potato chips

George Crum was working as a chef at a resort in New York. A customer returned his French fries to the kitchen, claiming they weren’t good.

Crum sliced the potatoes as thinly as possible in an irritated fit, fried them until they were burnt crisps, and threw a generous handful of salt on top. Thus, the chip was born.

Gas mask

Garrett Morgan developed what he called the safety hood after noticing how many firefighters were killed by smoke on the job. The hood, which went over the head, featured tubes connected to wet sponges that filtered out smoke and provided fresh oxygen.

Protective mailbox

Philip B Downing created a mailbox design featuring an outer and inner safety door to avoid stolen parcels. This safety device allowed mailboxes to be set up everywhere.

Blood bank

Charles Richard Drew became interested in researching blood preservation while studying at Columbia University. Drew discovered a method of separating red blood cells from plasma and storing the two components separately.

This new process allowed blood to be stored for more than a week, which was the maximum at that time. Drew documented these findings in a paper that led to the first blood bank.

Improved ironing board

In the late 19th century, Sarah Boone improved the ironing board. One of the first Black women in US history to receive a patent, she created a narrower and curved design, making it easier to iron garments. Boone’s design morphed into the modern board that we use today.

Home security system

African American nurse Mary Van Brittan Brown devised an early security unit for her home. She and her husband took out a patent for the system in the same year, and they were awarded the patent three years later, in 1969. Home security systems commonly used today took various elements from her design.

Three-light traffic signal

Garrett Morgan was the first Black person in Cleveland, Ohio, to own a car.

After he witnessed a severe car accident at an intersection in the city, he expanded on the current traffic light by adding a “yield” component, warning oncoming drivers of an impending stop.

Refrigerated trucks

Frederick McKinley Jones created a roof-mounted cooling system that was used to refrigerate goods on trucks during extended transportation in the mid-1930s. He received a patent for his invention in 1940 and co-founded the US Thermo Control Company, later known as Thermo King.

Automatic elevator doors

Alexander Miles took out a patent in 1887 for a mechanism that automatically opens and closes elevator shaft doors.

His designs are largely reflected in elevators used today.

Electret microphone

Dr. James E West co-invented a foil electret microphone that was less expensive than the typical condenser microphones.

Color IBM PC monitor and gigahertz chip

You can thank Mark Dean for co-inventing the colour monitor.

Without his invention, we’d still be typing in a colourless interweb.

Super soaker

Summer wouldn’t be the same without Lonnie Johnson’s invention. Johnson was an Aerospace Engineer for NASA who happened to invent the popular children’s toy.

Tissue holder

Mary Davidson invented the tissue holder while disabled from multiple sclerosis.

Laserphaco

An ophthalmologist and laser scientist, Patricia Bath, invented a device and technique to remove cataracts and revive patients’ eyesight.

Automatic gear shift

Richard Spikes created the automatic gear shift, helping people drive up hills everywhere.

Automatic clothes dryer

George T Sampson created the first automatic clothes dryer in 1892.

Dustpan

We can sweep things out from under the rug without too much work and getting our hands dirty.

All thanks go to Lloyd P Ray, who improved the design by adding a long handle.

Folding chair

John Purdy created the folding chair, used in picnics and school graduations everywhere.

Golf tees

Golf was a totally different sport before Dr. George Grant came along.

Ice cream scooper

Alfred L Cralle invented the ice cream scooper, allowing kids to have bigger scoops than spoonfuls.

Lawnmower

John Albert Burr fully made over the lawnmower, bringing better traction and rotary blades to the scene, allowing cutting closer to buildings.

Lawn sprinkler

Joseph A Smith’s invention helped dads keep their grass green everywhere while allowing kids a fun toy to jump around in.

The wringing mop

Thomas W Stewart improved the mop, which helped to ease the backbreaking labour of cleaning floors for millions after him.

Reversible baby stroller

William Richardson created the first baby stroller with independent wheels.

Drag queens

William Dorsey Swann is highly regarded as the first person to self-identify as “the queen of drag” in the US.

Logomania

Dapper Dan took the logos of designer brands and used them for apparel, furniture, and more.

According to the Black Inventors Museum, all of these common-use products were also created or improved by Black inventors:

Airplane propelling — James S Adams

Biscuit cutter — AP Ashbourne

Coin changer — James A Bauer

Rotary engine — Andrew J Beard

Car coupler — Andrew J Beard

Letter box — G.E. Becket

Stainless steel pads — Alfred Benjamin

Torpedo discharger — H Bradberry

Disposable syringe — Phil Brooks

Corn planter — Henry Blair

Cotton planter — Henry Blair

Self-propelled street sweepers — CB Brooks

Horse bridle bit — LF Brown

Horseshoe — Oscar E Brown

Train alarm — RA Butler

Paints and stans — George W Carver

Lotions and soaps — George W Carver

Automatic fishing reel — George Cook

Printing press — WA Lavalette

Envelope seal — FW Leslie

Laser fuels — Lester Lee

Pressure cooker — Maurice W Lee

Window cleaner — AL Lewis

Portable pencil sharpener — John L Love

Fire extinguisher — Tom J Marshal

Shoe lasting machine — Jan Matzeliger

Rocket catapult — Hugh MacDonald

Hairbrush — Lyda Newman

Heating furnace — Alice H Parker

Blimp — JF Pickering

Hand stamp — WB Purvis

Fountain pen — WB Purvis

Insect destroyer gun — AC Richardson

Sugar refinement — N Rillieux

Cellular phone — Henry Sampson

Curtain rod — SR Scottron

Urinalysis machine — Dewey Sanderson

Player piano — Joseph Dickinson

Arm for record player — Joseph Dickinson

Door stoppers — O Dorsey

Door knob — O Dorsey

Photo print wash — Clatonia J Dorticus

Photo embossing machine — Clatonia J Dorticus

Guitar — Robert Flemming Jr.

Motor — J Gregory

Thermo hair curlers — Solomon Harper

Lantern — Michael Harney

Gas burner — BF Jackson

Kitchen table — HA Jackson

Bicycle frame — Issac R Johnson

Wrench — John A Johnson

Eye protector — P Johnson

Egg beater — Willis Johnson

Air conditioning unit — Frederick M Jones

Two-cycle gas engine — Frederick M Jones

Internal combustion engine — Frederick M Jones

Starter generator — Frederick M Jones

Refrigeration controls — Frederick M Jones

Clothes dresser — John H Jordan

Bottle caps — Jones and Long

Electric lamp — Latimer and Nichols

Hydraulic shock absorber — Ralph Sanderson

Refrigerator — J Standard

Stairclimbing wheelchair — Rufus J Weaver

Fire escape ladder — JB Winters

Telephone transmitter — Granville T Woods

Electric cut-off switch — Granville T Woods

Relay tnstrument — Granville T Woods

Telephone system — Granville T Woods

Electro-mech brake — Granville T Woods

Galvanic battery — Granville T Woods

Electric roller coaster — Granville T Woods

Auto air brake — Granville T Woods

Helicopter — Paul E Williams

Pacemaker — Otis Boykin

Space Shuttle Retrieval Arm — WM Harwell

Programmable remote controllers — Joseph N Jackson

Video commander — Joseph N Jackson

Multi-stage rocket — Adolph Shamms

Do you want to highlight more Black inventors not mentioned here? Share their name in the comments with other Daily Hive readers.