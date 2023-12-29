After all that holiday shopping, wouldn’t $1 billion in your bank account be a nice post-Christmas gift?

That could become reality for one lucky player of the US Powerball lottery, which reached a jackpot of US$760 million (over C$1 billion) after no winning ticket was claimed following Wednesday’s draw.

The jackpot increases every time the prize amount goes unclaimed.

Although no one won the grand prize on Wednesday, two lucky lotto players did cash out on smaller jackpots after matching the first five numbers. A player from California won US$1 million and another from Texas won US$2 million because they purchased the Power Play.

The next Powerball draw is set for Saturday, December 30, and will be the last one of 2023. To win, all numbers on your Powerball ticket must match the five main numbers and the sixth “Powerball” number.

So how can Canadians try to cash in on this huge Powerball prize?

The Powerball site states that you don’t have to be a US citizen or US resident to play the lottery.

“Players from jurisdictions where Powerball tickets are not sold, either in the United States or outside the country, when visiting a selling jurisdiction, can purchase Powerball tickets from a retailer licensed or authorized by the selling jurisdiction, if they meet the legal age requirement in the jurisdiction of purchase,” reads a statement on the site.

However, the best and safest way for Canadians to secure a Powerball ticket is by going across the border and purchasing one from an authorized lotto retailer in the US.

If you win, federal and jurisdictional taxes may apply to your winnings.

According to the American Lottery Guide, Powerball has produced two of the biggest jackpots in the world, including the US$2.04 billion prize in November 2022 and the US$1.765 billion jackpot in 2016.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre