When one lottery player decided to claim a free play ticket, little did she know it would lead to a life-changing win.

Liette Ouellette lives in Hammond, Ontario. The retiree said she only occasionally plays the lottery, and when she does, she buys Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 tickets.

One day, Oullette purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket. When she checked it, she realized she had won something but it wasn’t money. Ouellette had won a free play ticket, so she decided to try her luck again.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app on my phone. I was shocked to see the Big Winner screen! It was unbelievable,” she recalled. “I said to my husband, ‘I think I won $10,000,’ and when I showed him my phone screen, he said, ‘That’s $1 million!'”

Ouellette was stunned when she learned that after matching the numbers 51755044-01, she had won a $1 million prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 16.

The winner went to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her big cheque, and while there, she shared that her windfall would go towards paying some bills. To celebrate, she’s also planning a trip.

“It feels like a breath of fresh air,” said Ouellette. “I am very happy.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on Laurier Street in Rockland.

The Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot has now grown to $32 million, and the next draw is set for Wednesday, April 17.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.