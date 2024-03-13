From desk to deck: Cruise line offering "Summer Season Pass" for remote workers

If you work from home and are bored with your current setup, there’s a new luxury cruise that caters to remote workers so you can wake up to a different view every day.

Virgin Voyages has just launched the Scarlet Summer Season Pass, an adults-only trip on the Scarlet Lady. On this cruise, you can work remotely while enjoying a “workcation adventure through the vibrant coastal towns of southern Europe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiram | CruiseShipKnowledge (@cruiseship_knowledge)

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said that he’s fortunate to be able to work from anywhere and was working out of a houseboat when he started Virgin.

“We want to give Sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships,” he said. “Though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat!”

The month-long season pass includes a cabin for two with a private balcony and four back-to-back voyages, so you can swap the virtual backgrounds for the real thing. Destinations will include Rome, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Cannes, and Corsica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Voyages (@virginvoyages)

And you won’t have to worry about losing your Internet connection as you sail the high seas—the ship is equipped with super-fast WiFi. Concierge and laundry service are also included, along with early access to booking for dining and excursions. You’ll also receive a welcome champagne and daily coffee credits at the Grounds Club coffee shop.

As for dining, you can choose from over 20 restaurants “with menus curated by Michelin Star chefs.” And once you’ve logged off from work, you can enjoy “award-winning nightly entertainment.”

So how much is this experience going to cost you?

It certainly comes with a pretty hefty price tag. Prices start at US$9,990 (C$13,478) for two, “offering savings of up to 30% compared to booking four independent voyages.”

Ready to pack your laptop and set sail? You can contact Virgin Voyages here for more information.