Mid-week win: Lottery player to take home a big Lotto Max second prize

The middle of the week just got a lot brighter for one lottery player who likely woke up to the news that they won a big prize.

A Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, November 7, with an $18 million jackpot up for grabs. The winning numbers are 04, 06, 16, 19, 29, 31, 44, and bonus number 22, however, no one won the top prize.

One lucky winner will take home a cheque for a six-figure prize after matching six of the seven numbers and the bonus number. According to PlayNow, someone won the second prize worth $135,738.80, and the ticket was sold in Ontario.

Thirty people came very close to a big win after matching six of the seven numbers. After splitting the prize, each will receive winnings worth $4,524.60.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers are 41, 51, 57, and 83, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The last time someone won a massive Lotto Max prize was on Halloween, when a winner from Quebec won a life-changing $55 million.

The next Lotto Max draw is set to take place on November 11, and the main prize has grown to $23 million.