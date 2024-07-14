New ranking reveals best (and worst) Canadian airports for on-time flights
Jul 14 2024, 5:29 pm
Toronto Pearson Airport
AirHelp Score: 6.95
On-time performance: 6.5
Customer opinion: 7.4
Food and shops: 7.8
Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
AirHelp Score: 7.57
On-time performance: 7.2
Customer opinion: 8.2
Food and shops: 7.9
Ottawa International Airport
AirHelp Score: 7.28
On-time performance: 6.8
Customer opinion: 8.3
Food and shops: 7.8
Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport
AirHelp Score: 7.04
On-time performance: 6.6
Customer opinion: 7.7
Food and shops: 7.6
Vancouver International Airport
AirHelp Score: 7.3
On-time performance: 6.8
Customer opinion: 8.1
Food and shops: 8
Calgary International Airport
AirHelp Score: 7.54
On-time performance: 6.8
Customer opinion: 8.6
Food and shops: 8.6
Edmonton International Airport
AirHelp Score: 7.23
On-time performance: 7
Customer opinion: 8
Food and shops: 7.2
