Delays are an inevitable part of travelling, and some Canadian airports fare better than others.

AirHelp, a German claims management company focusing on air passenger rights in flight disruptions, has just released its latest rankings. Airports worldwide are ranked based on various factors, including on-time performance, customer opinion, and the variety of food and shops.

Globally, Doha Hamad Airport in Doha, Qatar; Cape Town Airport in Cape Town, South Africa; and Nagoya Chubu Airport in Nagoya, Japan, all score highly across the three categories.

But what about Canadian airports?

It turns out that the airports with the best and worst on-time flights are both in the same province.

At Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, travellers are less likely to experience delays, as the airport scored the highest in the country at 7.2 for on-time performance. The worst? Toronto Pearson Airport only scored 6.5 due to delays, and it’s perhaps not surprising that, compared to other airports in the country, the airport has the lowest customer opinion score at 7.4.

Calgary International Airport didn’t score too highly either, with an on-time performance score of just 6.8. Despite delays, the airport does make up for it when it comes to its variety of food and shops, scoring an 8.6 in that category. It was also a favourite among travellers, with a customer opinion score of 8.6, the highest among the Canadian airports included in the survey.

Read on to see a more detailed ranking.