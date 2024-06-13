Money on the way: Canadians getting carbon rebate payment soon

If you’re eligible for the Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), you could soon receive extra cash from the government.

The carbon rebate, formerly called the Canada Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP), is a quarterly, tax-free amount to help eligible individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

It’s comprised of a basic amount and a supplement for those who live in small and rural communities.

If you’re eligible, you’ll receive a payment in your bank account on Monday, July 15.

Who’s eligible for the payment?

Canadians in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan can receive the federal carbon tax rebate.

To be eligible, residents in those provinces must be at least 19 years old in the month before the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) makes a payment.

If you are under 19 years old, the government says you must meet at least one of the following conditions to be eligible:

You have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner

You are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with your child

If you have kids and they’re already registered for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), or the GST credit, a credit for each eligible child will be included in the calculation of the CCR.

Your child is eligible if all of the following conditions are met at the beginning of the payment month:

Your child is under 19 years of age

Your child lives with you

You are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of your child

Your child is registered for the CCR (or already registered for the CCB or GST/HST credit)

If you live in a province or territory with its own pollution pricing system, you do not qualify for the CCR. This includes the Yukon, Quebec, NWT, and BC.

How much will you get from the Canada Carbon Rebate?

A family of four may receive the following quarterly payment amounts:

$450 in Alberta

in $300 in Manitoba

in $280 in Ontario

in $376 in Saskatchewan

in $190 in New Brunswick

in $206 in Nova Scotia

in $220 in Prince Edward Island

in $298 in Newfoundland and Labrador

The amount you receive also depends on whether you qualify for a rural supplement, have a spouse or common-law partner, and whether you have children. You can calculate your carbon tax rebate here.