Great-grandma who picks lottery numbers meaningful to her family gets first big win

An Ontario lottery player is celebrating her first major win.

Owen Sound resident Susan Ward won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $207,214.20 in the July 13 draw.

Ward, who is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, says she’s been playing the lottery with OLG for as long as it has existed.

“I even remember playing WINTARIO,” she shared while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The matriarch enjoys playing draw-based games and picks numbers that hold a special significance for her family.

She shared her reaction when she found out she had hit the lottery jackpot.

“I checked my ticket on the self-checker at the store, and suddenly, I froze,” Ward recounted. “It’s safe to say I was shocked. I almost had to put my glasses on to double-check that it was real!”

She then shared the exciting news with her loved ones.

“I told my family, and they were so happy for me,” Ward smiled.

She’s still coming down from the high of the six-figure win.

“It’s such a shock, but it’s a great feeling overall,” she said.

Ward bought her winning lottery ticket at Circle K on Sykes Street North in Meaford, Ontario.

