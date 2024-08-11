Several Canadian lottery players will wake up to exciting news after winning some big prizes in the recent draw.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, August 10, with a Gold Ball prize worth $40 million. No one won the top prize, but after they matched the winning number 77775804-02, one lottery player won the White Ball prize worth $1 million. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Quebec.

No one matched the Classic winning numbers 09, 15, 17, 20, 25, 49, and bonus 28 to win the $5 million prize. However, two people did match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, they’ll split the second prize, with each walking away with $106,288.80. The lucky tickets were purchased in North Vancouver, BC, and Western Canada.

A total of 104 lottery players matched five of the six winning numbers and will each receive $858.30.

As for the Lott 6/49 Classic Draw, two people in BC matched the winning numbers 69, 83, 93, and 96. The winners purchased their tickets in Maple Ridge and Sidney, and they’ll split the $500,000 prize. In Ontario, no one won the $1 million Encore prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, August 14, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $42 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.