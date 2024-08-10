The jackpot keeps getting bigger after several draws without a winner, but several Canadian lottery players just won big.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, August 9, with a jaw-dropping prize pool worth $107 million: a $70 million jackpot and 37 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs. No one matched the top prize winning numbers 11, 16, 22, 25, 31, 41, 44, and bonus 30.

However, there were several impressive wins last night.

After they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, two people will split the second prize, each receiving $405,465.40. The lucky tickets were sold in Western Canada and Ontario. Seventy-five people will split the third prize, and each will walk away with a $4,758 prize.

Several Canadians just woke up a million dollars richer on Saturday morning after winning a Maxmillions prize. Three winning tickets were sold in Ontario (Kitchener, Etobicoke, and Toronto), one in Victoria, BC, two in Québec, and one in Western Canada. A lottery player in Kingston, Ontario, is now $500,000 richer after splitting a $1 million prize with another winner in Western Canada.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 or the $1 million Encore prize.

In a release, OLG stated, “There are more winning chances for the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 40 Maxmillions prizes. That’s an incredible $110 million in top prizing available for the next draw!

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.