Mid-week winner: There's a new millionaire in Canada after huge lottery win

Someone in Canada just became a millionaire after a huge lottery win.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and gold ball draw took place on Wednesday, October 11.

While no one matched the numbers for the $16 million gold ball jackpot, there were still some huge lottery wins last night.

According to Play Now, one person from Ontario is taking home the white ball lottery prize worth $1 million after matching the numbers 55, 21, 46, 47 and a bonus number 01.

Unfortunately, Canadians failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million.

However, a lottery player from Ontario did match five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus number to win the second prize of $191,385.50.

The classic draw extra lottery winning numbers were 20, 25, 87 and 97. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, October 14, with a gold ball jackpot of $18 million.

