"Honey, I think we won the lottery!": Couple in disbelief over $5 million win

Can you imagine winning the lottery and becoming a multimillionaire overnight? That dream has become a reality for Ontario couple Brenda and David King.

Married for 38 years, Brenda and David are no newbies to the lottery world. Brenda’s parents loved trying their luck at the lotto, so she started playing at 18.

The couple bought a ticket at a convenience store in Midland, where they reside. On September 23, during a Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw, that ticket gave the couple a whopping $5 million.

Brenda and David visited Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre to claim the win and share their experience.

“It was early in the morning, and I was in the living room checking the winning numbers. I saw a few of them matched and thought, ‘This can’t be right,'” said Brenda.

“I scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw all the zeroes – my hands started to shake. I went to David and said, ‘Honey, I think we won the lottery!'”

The couple danced and cheered to celebrate the news.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling that comes with a lot of disbelief,” said Brenda. “We feel so blessed. My mom would have been so thrilled. I wish she were here to experience it with us.”

“I feel lucky, secure, and incredible!” David added. “We have a lot of decisions to make. This win allows us to live life on our own terms.”

The windfall will help them pay off their mortgage and do home renovations. “We will start turning our property into our dream home,” Brenda concluded.

Last month, a delivery driver from Ontario realized he had become a millionaire several days after a draw determined he had a winning Encore ticket.

“I won on the September 9 draw, but I didn’t check my ticket until September 22 on the OLG app,” he said.

So, if you like playing the lotto, ensure you check your tickets promptly!