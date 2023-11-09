Lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life, opts for a massive lump sum prize

One lottery player who won $1,000 a day for life is now a multimillionaire after choosing the lump sum prize.

Farhad Farhadi-Amineh is a father and husband who lives in King City, Ontario. He said that he’s a regular lottery player who prefers Lotto 6/49. Amineh had won a small amount of money in a lottery game, so he decided to use his winnings to buy a Daily Grand ticket.

When he pulled up the OLG app to scan his ticket, he saw the message “Big Winner,” but he wasn’t sure exactly how much he had won.

“I didn’t believe it at first and asked my wife, ‘What does this mean?’” he recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre. “She told me to go check it at the store. We were both so shocked and started talking about what this means for us.”

After matching all five main numbers plus the grand number, Amineh won the Daily Grand top prize of $1,000 a day for life in the October 19 draw. He became an instant multimillionaire after opting for the lump sum prize worth $7 million.

“I want to maintain privacy and peace,” he said while at the prize centre to pick up his cheque. “To me, that is most important.”

Besides paying off his mortgage, Amineh said he plans to take some time to figure out the next steps.

“I feel so thankful for this blessing,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on King Road in King City.