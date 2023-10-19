Transportation worker's family thought he was kidding about $2 million lottery win

After 20 years of playing the lottery, an Ontarian’s luck has finally shone bright.

Jaime Rosa, a transportation worker, celebrated winning a $2 million top prize in an Ontario 49 game on September 13.

The Burlington resident had bought a lotto ticket at a local Shell Select location. He went to a store to have it checked.

“They told me OLG would be calling, and I looked down at the printed slip that said I won $2 million,” shared Rosa while at Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre to pick up his windfall. “I was trembling! This is my first major win!”

When Rosa told his family what had happened, they didn’t believe him.

“My family thought I was joking when I told them,” said Rosa, laughing. “It was crazy to tell them something I barely believed myself.”

After two decades of lottery experience, Rosa’s favourite games are Lottario, Ontario 49, and Lotto 6/49.

The winner will share his prize with his wife and kids. “My dreams of helping my children are able to come true because of this win,” he said.

He’s also planning to enjoy some travel, potentially plan a sooner retirement, and pay off his mortgage.

Earlier, Ontario mom Gurbax Dhaddy shared that her family is still in disbelief after she won $250,000 in the Instant Bonus Money lottery game.

Guess that’s a running theme with winners!