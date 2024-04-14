NewsCanadaMovies & TVCanada

“Extreme wokeness”: Canadians react as Bill Maher takes a swipe at Canada

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Apr 14 2024, 7:43 pm
“Extreme wokeness”: Canadians react as Bill Maher takes a swipe at Canada
@billmaher/X

In a recent episode of the HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, the American comedian criticized Canada and its problems, calling it “a cautionary tale” for his country.

In an eight-minute segment, Maher described Canada as “what American voters think happens when there’s no one putting a check on extreme wokeness.”

Canada was the Statue of Liberty with a low-maintenance haircut and cross-country skis and a giant idealized blue state with single-payer healthcare, gun control, and abortion on polite demand,” he said. “There’s only one problem with thinking everything’s better in Canada: it’s not. Not anymore.”

Watch the video below:

Maher points out that Canada added 1.3 million people in 2023 alone — the equivalent of the US adding 11 million migrants to its population of 335 million — and that’s amidst Canada’s housing crisis.

If Barbie moved to Winnipeg, she wouldn’t be able to afford her dream house, and Ken would be working at Tim Hortons,” he quipped, adding that Canada has the highest level of household debt of all G7 countries.

He also pointed out that Canada’s “vaulted healthcare system” currently ranks last among ten affluent countries regarding access to primary healthcare.

@billmaher/X

In addition to having an unemployment rate of 6.1% (compared to the US, where it’s 3.8%), Canada ranked at the bottom of the North American countries with the worst air pollution. He joked that if Canada were an apartment, “the lead feature might be America adjacent.”

“I’m not saying any of this because I enjoy it — I don’t because I’ve always enjoyed you,” said Maher. “But I need to cite you as a cautionary tale to help my country and the moral of that tale is yes, you can move too far left.”

He added, “And this is why people vote for Trump. They say in politics, liberals are the gas pedal, and conservatives have the brakes, and I’m generally with the gas pedal, but not if we’re driving off a cliff.”

Online, people agreed with the comedian.

But not everyone is on the same page.

Comment
byu/flematic from discussion
incanada

Comment
byu/flematic from discussion
incanada

Comment
byu/flematic from discussion
incanada

Comment
byu/flematic from discussion
incanada

Comment
byu/flematic from discussion
incanada

What do you think of Maher’s take on Canada? Let us know in the comments.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Movies & TV
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop