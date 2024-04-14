An extremely fortunate Canadian lottery player will wake up to some incredible news this weekend.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, April 13, with a Gold Ball prize worth $30 million. That prize is still up for grabs; however, after matching the White Ball number 41232774-01, someone in Ontario is now $1 million richer.

Another lottery player also won big.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic winning numbers were 11, 17, 21, 27, 41, 44, and bonus number 07. After matching all six numbers, someone will take home an impressive $5 million cheque. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

There were other winners, too.

Six people across Canada will split the Lotto 6/49 Classic second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. Split equally, each will receive $31,082.60. As for the tickets, one was sold in Richmond, BC, two in Western Canada, two in Ontario, and one in Quebec.

Another BC resident will have a reason to celebrate after winning the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 after they matched the four winning numbers 26, 32, 36, and 59. The ticket was sold in Parksville-Qualicum. No one won the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The Gold Ball jackpot has now grown to $32 million, and the next draw is set for Wednesday, April 17.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.