Are you more likely to win the lottery if you buy tickets from the same store? Maybe, maybe not. But for one woman who has been going to the same store for decades, consistency has certainly paid off.

Barbara Hackett is a 74-year-old grandmother who lives in Kendal, Ontario. She added that she plays the lottery often. One day, she made a stop at Kendal Variety on Mill Street in Kendal, her regular store, to buy a $2 Lightning Lotto ticket, wanting to try her luck as the jackpot had soared to $791,647.10.

“I’ve been going to that same store for 40 years,” she said.

When she went to have her ticket scanned at the store, Hackett couldn’t believe what she saw: she had won the top prize.

The first person she thought of sharing the news with was her son.

“He thought I was kidding when I told him that I won the lottery,” she said. “I was still in shock!”

Now $791,647.10 richer, Hackett said she has plans for her winnings. While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, she said she’ll be using the money to pay some bills, but she will also be sharing her win with her children.

The win might have just secured her financial future, but that doesn’t mean that it’s been easy processing the news.

“I’m still not over it,” she said. “I haven’t slept properly in a couple of days!”