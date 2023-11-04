What a way to start the weekend! Someone in Canada just woke up to the happy news that they had won a big lottery prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, November 3, and there was a $13 million jackpot up for grabs. The winning numbers are 05, 07, 09, 10, 19, 24, 40, and bonus number 18. No one won the top prize. However, one lucky lottery player did match six of the seven numbers and the bonus number.

According to PlayNow, the second-prize-winning ticket was sold somewhere in Quebec. As a result, the winner is now $152,096.40 richer.

Fifty people came very close to a big win after matching six of the seven winning numbers. As a result, the winners will split the third prize, each winning $3,041.90.

The Extra winning numbers are 20, 22, 35, and 70, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The jackpot has now grown to $18 million, and the next draw will take place on Tuesday, November 7.