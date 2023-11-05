Weekend winner: Someone in Canada just woke up $1 million richer

How would you feel if you woke up on a Sunday morning and discovered you’re now $1 million richer? That appears to be a reality for a lucky lottery player in Canada.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, November 4, and the gold ball jackpot was at $30 million, but no one won the top prize. However, a lucky winner managed to match the white ball number 26185561-03, netting themselves a cool million.

According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold in Western Canada, so if you’re in the region and remember buying a ticket, you might want to check it as soon as possible.

It appears that the $1 million prize was the only big win during last night’s draw.

The numbers for the $5 million classic draw prize are 01, 10, 15, 17, 35, 45, and bonus number 34, but no one won the main prize or the second prize worth $240,442.70.

No one matched the winning numbers for the classic draw extra, either. The winning numbers are 15, 24, 36, and 54, and the prize was worth $500,000.

Want to try your luck again? The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday. The guaranteed $1 million prize is up for grabs along with the gold ball jackpot, which has now grown to $32 million. Good luck!