Weekend winner: Someone in Canada just woke up $5M richer

Imagine waking up to the life-changing news that you just won the lottery. That appears to be a happy reality for one very lucky lottery player in Canada.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, January 27, and there was a Gold Ball prize worth $36 million up for grabs. No one won the jackpot, but a lottery player in Ontario did win the guaranteed $1 million White Ball prize after matching the winning numbers 53517801-01.

But that wasn’t the only big win during last night’s draw.

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic draw were 08, 11, 13, 23, 24, 36, and bonus number 12, and after matching six of the winning numbers, someone in Canada is now $5 million richer. According to PlayNow, that ticket was sold in Quebec.

Another lottery player came close to winning the Lotto 6/49 Classic prize. After matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, they’ll soon be receiving a cheque for $160,189.00. The ticket was sold on PlayNow.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000, but someone did win the Encore prize worth $1 million after matching the winning number 8067574, according to OLG.

The last time someone won a big Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on December 9. The extremely lucky lottery player who bought their ticket in Western Canada won a jaw-dropping $50 million.

The next draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 31, and the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize is now worth $38 million.