Best birthday ever: lucky lotto player won $100,000 on a gifted ticket

A Canadian lotto player is another year older, wiser and a whole lot richer after winning a huge prize on his birthday.

Jesse Tanner of Kelowna, BC, won the top prize from the $100,000 Jackpot Scratch & Win ticket he received as a recent birthday present.

Tanner received several tickets as gifts, though it took a while for him to scratch the big winner.

“Some of the tickets were $20 even, and [I thought] that’s the only one that I won on,” said Tanner. “And then we found [the] winning ticket!”

The winning $ 100,000 Jackpot ticket was bought at the Petro Canada gas station on Horton Road in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island.

Tanner called BCLC, and based on its recommendation, he downloaded the lottery corporation’s Lotto! App to double-check the ticket himself.

“I checked the ticket maybe two or three times,” he shared.”

The Okanagan Valley resident describes winning as “overwhelming” and first shared the good news with his family and a co-worker.

“My family was pretty pumped and gave me high fives!”

Tanner also plans to use some of his winnings for a down payment on a new home.