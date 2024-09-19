Someone in Canada just woke up $5M richer after major lottery win

A lucky lottery player just woke up $5 million richer after a successful draw.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw produced several million-dollar winners.

Unfortunately, the Gold Ball was not drawn, so no one won the $20 million jackpot. However, a lottery player from Ontario did nab the $1 million White Ball prize, matching all of the winning numbers 57521174-01.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 02, 13, 14, 18, 20, 39, and bonus 40. Someone from Quebec matched six to win the $5 million top prize.

Another lottery player from Quebec matched five out of six numbers and the bonus, taking home the second prize of $229,057.70.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 31, 32, 47, and 68. No one won the top prize of $500,000, but 57 Canadians did match three out of four numbers to nab a modest $1,000.

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time, the next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, September 21. With 24 balls left, the jackpot rises to $22 million.

And if you haven’t already, make sure to check your lottery ticket from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

TWO lottery winners split the record-breaking $80 million prize, taking home the biggest jackpot in Canadian lottery history.

“This morning, there are two winning tickets for that jackpot — one sold somewhere in Grey County in Ontario, and one sold in Quebec,” OLG stated yesterday. “Each ticket is worth a life-changing $40 million!”

Three Canadians will split the second prize after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. The winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, Coquitlam, BC, and Peterborough County, Ontario. Each one will soon be taking home a cheque for $293,334.10.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot now sits at $22 million, so you have another chance at becoming a millionaire then.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.