Lottery player from extremely tiny Canadian town becomes multimillionaire overnight

After becoming a multimillionaire overnight, one lucky lottery winner will soon be zipping around in a sleek new sports car.

Dennis Hobbs is a resident of Keels, Newfoundland, which, as of 2021, is home to just 46 people. So, news of his giant lottery win likely shook this small town.

Hobbs is a regular lottery player who has played for decades, always picking the same numbers. That strategy eventually paid off 30 years later, as Hobbs won the jackpot during the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9, 2024.

After matching all six numbers, he won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw prize worth $5 million.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really happened,’” Hobbs said. “This big weight came off me. I finally made it.”

Although he said he’d always dreamed of winning the lottery, he never even imagined taking home such a monumental prize.

“I go off in my own little world and snap back and think, ‘Wow, I got all this money now,” Hobbs said. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh wow, oh my god,’ then people will be texting me, telling congratulations, and it’s like, wow, this is it, I did it.”

A true family man, he plans to use his winnings to help his children, buy them vehicles, and travel with them. He said he might eventually buy or build a new home. But the win will also finally allow him to buy his dream car.

“I dreamed that if I ever won the lottery, I would buy myself a brand-new Ferrari and help out family and friends, people that are good to me,” Hobbs said. “People dream and dream, but now I’m making the dream a reality.”

And if you’re curious, according to Car and Driver, a brand-new 2024 Ferrari can start at around $335,000 — a price that Hobbs can now afford.

He’ll also be able to retire now, but he doesn’t plan to do that right away.

“My heart wants to stay home and not go back to work, but I don’t want to let my friends and coworkers down,” he said. “I’ve been with them 10 years, same crew, and I’ll probably put one more season in for the hell of it.”

Hobbs purchased his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at Taylor’s Service Station & Convenience in King’s Cove, NL. The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.

