Lucky 18-year-old hoping to "spoil her parents" after a huge lottery win

Turning 18 is a massive milestone for Canadians: You’re old enough to vote, buy alcohol, and play the lottery. But for one teen, turning 18 just became even more memorable.

Damanpreet Kaur lives in Lanaudière, Quebec, and on her birthday, she recalled how her mother offered her a lottery ticket as a birthday gift since she was now technically old enough to play.

While at Dépanneur J&G, located at 72 Rue Saint-Jacques in Saint-Pierre, her mom bought her an 88 Fortunes, a scratch ticket which costs $5 per play.

Kaur completely forgot about the ticket until the next day. So she finally got her ticket, started scratching it, and saw that she had won the top prize. She said she wasn’t entirely sure what to do, so she showed her mother the ticket.

Her mom confirmed it was a winning ticket: Kaur had just won $88,888.

While claiming her cheque, Kaur said, “The number eight really is my lucky number this year! I’m astonished! It’s like I’m in a dream.”

The win couldn’t have come at a better time for the 18-year-old. Kaur said she’ll use the money to pay for her university studies and added that she’ll also use her winnings to spoil her parents.

