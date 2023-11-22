"No indication of terrorism" after car explosion near Ontario border crossing

A vehicle explosion that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Niagara Falls in Ontario and Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday afternoon is not an act of terrorism, according to US officials.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday around 11:27 am.

New video shows car crashing into checkpoint at the U.S.-Canadian border in Niagara Falls, killing 2 people inside the car pic.twitter.com/xTA3SZQ1fq — BNO News (@BNONews) November 22, 2023

On Wednesday afternoon, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul held a briefing and confirmed that, at this time, “there is no sign of terrorist activity with respect to this crash.”

Hochul noted that the investigation is ongoing.

“If you can imagine, this vehicle basically incinerated. Nothing is left but the engine… it is a large scene, and it’s going to take a long time for our federal law enforcement partners …to be able to piece together the story,” she stated.

She confirmed officials identified that “a local individual” from New York State was involved. Two individuals died in the vehicle.

A border patrol officer in the booth near the vehicle was injured. They were sent to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

Hochul said the Rainbow Bridge remains closed at this time as the investigation continues. She stated that the Queenston-Lewiston and Whirlpool-Rapids Bridges are now open.

She added that despite earlier reports, the Buffalo Airport was never closed, and all flights are operating.

The nature of the explosion has not yet been verified by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) or the FBI. The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office wrote on X saying they are investigating the incident and that that is all it can say right now as the situation is “very fluid.”

“We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our US counterparts on this matter,” the CBSA said in response to the FBI.

We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts on this matter. The FBI is leading on the ongoing investigation. https://t.co/TpmEStit4L — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) November 22, 2023

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said the news of the explosion was “very disturbing.”

“Canada should provide all available resources to the investigation and to keep people safe,” he tweeted.

Very disturbing news of an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects the United States and Canada. I would like to thank the first responders for their courage. Canada should provide all available resources to the investigation and to keep people safe. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 22, 2023

Buffalo Niagara International Airport said it is operating as usual but has upped system-wide security in response to the explosion and that travellers can expect additional screenings.

See our statement below. pic.twitter.com/sITmL6kw7f — Buffalo Airport (@BUFAirport) November 22, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to release a public statement.

