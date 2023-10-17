Canadian mom says her family still doesn't believe she won the lottery

An Ontario mom and her family are still in disbelief after she won a six-figure lottery prize.

Gurbax Dhaddy of Brampton is $250,000 richer after winning the Instant Bonus Money lottery game.

The lucky winner says she’s an occasional lottery player and enjoys playing instant tickets.

She won $100 on an Instant ticket and used some of her winnings to purchase the golden ticket at a Hasty Market in Brampton.

“I played my ticket while in the store waiting for the food I ordered for my family,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

When Dhaddy realized she won, she couldn’t believe it.

“I never expected to win like that. I told my family, and they didn’t believe me – they still don’t believe me,” she laughed.

Dhaddy has some important plans for her lottery windfall, which will hopefully help her family realize she won.

She plans to save the money and invest for the future and retirement.

“I will pay a few bills and enjoy a little bit of travel. My heart feels full today,” said Dhaddy.

