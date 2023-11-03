Warehouse operator wants to spend lottery prize "helping others in need" as winter approaches

When people win the lottery, they often think of home renovations, trips to sunny destinations, or saving for their kids’ future. But a warehouse operator from Ontario also has philanthropy on his mind.

Deepak Adhikari of Brampton won a $100,000 prize on October 7’s Lotto Max draw on an Encore ticket, and he could not be happier.

“Once you have a ticket in your pocket, you can dream,” said the winner, who’s only been trying his luck at the lottery for two years.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall, Deepak shared what a rollercoaster of emotions he had gone through on that fortunate day.

“I was at the mall when I checked my ticket on the self-scanner and saw Big Winner appear on the screen. I took the time to inspect the numbers – I wanted to be sure,” he said. “I double-checked on the OLG app, and I was so happy!”

Whether you believe it or not, $100,000 is a pretty massive amount of money for most Canadians. As of 2021, the median income for families and unattached individuals in the country was just over $68,000.

“I can do so much with this money. My eyes will be cleaned today from my tears of joy,” Deepak said.

It’ll take Deepak more time to plan out what he’ll do with the dough, but he won’t spend all of it on himself or his loved ones.

“I will make sure my family is taken care of and enjoy helping others in need as we approach the cold months,” said the 47-year-old.

“I was so excited. My heart feels so full. It’s incredible to win!”

Would you donate to charity if you won the lottery? Or would you pamper yourself and your family and save for your future? Either way, we’re not judging!