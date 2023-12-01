Weekly lottery player was at the bingo hall when she realized she'd won $100,000

A lottery player from Niagara Falls is on cloud nine after winning $100,000 in a Poker Lotto draw on November 14.

Tatyana Rachamimov was hanging out at the bingo hall when she checked the lucky lottery ticket that held her future fortune. She’d bought it at a Canadian Tire Gas Bar in her city.

Like many other Canadians, her favourite games are Poker Lotto, Lotto 6/49, and Lotto Max.

The 59-year-old has been playing the lottery weekly for five years without a big win, so she did not expect to be on the receiving end of such a windfall.

“I turned red! I was so surprised I didn’t believe it,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “I told my family, and they were all beyond happy for me. My daughter didn’t believe me at first!”

The winner was delighted and shared that she had never thought something like this would happen.

As of now, Rachamimov has no set plans for the prize money. She may need time to come to terms with the fact that she became $100,000 richer overnight.

Last week, a dad from Brampton, Ontario, won $88,967.40 in a Pools game – his first big win after trying his luck at the lotto for 10 years.

“I was watching the Monday night game, and after my team won, the anticipation of waiting until the next day to see the prize amount was so exciting,” Nana Kyeame shared.

The 51-year-old declared that his family was his #1 priority when spending the lottery money.

“My family comes first with this win,” he said. “Just the thought of depositing that cheque in my bank makes me smile!”