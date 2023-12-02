Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

If you bought a lottery ticket for the recent draw, don’t forget to dig for it in your wallet or pocket and check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, December 1, with a $20 million jackpot up for grabs. According to PlayNow, winning numbers are 04, 12, 15, 22, 36, 44, 46, and bonus number 33, but no one had the winning numbers.

There were also no winners for the second prize worth $156,007.00; however, after matching six of the seven winning numbers, 33 people will split the third prize, each receiving $4,727.50.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers are 30, 71, 73, and 84, but no one won the half-a-million-dollar prize. Twenty-four lottery players will each receive $1,000 after matching three of the four numbers.

The next draw is scheduled for Tuesday, and the Lotto Max jackpot now stands at $25 million.