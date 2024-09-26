Someone in Canada just became a millionaire after huge lottery win

A lottery player in Canada has a lot to celebrate heading into the weekend.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw had 23 balls left. Unfortunately, no one won the $24 million Gold Ball prize with it remaining unchosen.

However, a lucky lottery player from Saint John, New Brunswick, is taking home the $1 million White Ball prize after matching all the winning numbers: 87753765-01.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 02, 04, 08, 11, 14, 40 and bonus 36. Sadly, no one matched all six to win the $5 million prize. The second prize of $134,156.30 also went unwon.

The bad luck continues into the Classic Draw Extra prize. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 67, and 83. No one took home the $500,000 prize, but 37 Canadian lottery players did win a modest $1,000.

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time, the next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, September 28. The Gold Ball jackpot goes up to $26 million with 22 balls left in the draw.

And don’t forget to check your lottery ticket from the weekend. Someone in Quebec won the Lotto Max second prize worth $209,014.20 from last Friday’s draw.

You’ll have another chance at becoming a millionaire in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, September 27 with a jackpot of $32 million.

While these upcoming jackpots aren’t as big, you could feel the same rush this retiree felt after winning half of the record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.

All eyes were on the record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, and one of the two winning lottery tickets that matched the drawn numbers belonged to Quebec resident Bernard Morissette.

On September 17, at around 9 pm, he remembered that he hadn’t yet bought his ticket for that night’s draw, which had the historical jackpot up for grabs. He promptly logged in to his lotoquebec.com account to purchase one.

The next day, a Loto-Québec employee reached out to tell him the life-changing news.

Morissette immediately yelled out to his wife: “Rachel! We won $40 million!”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.