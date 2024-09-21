One Canadian lottery player will wake up to happy news: they just won the lottery.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, September 20, and at the time, the jackpot was worth $22 million. The winning numbers were 04, 08, 26, 32, 35, 36, 37, and bonus 33.

Although no one won the jackpot, someone did win the second prize.

According to PlayNow, one lottery player matched six of the winning numbers and the bonus number to win the Lotto Max second prize worth $209,014.20. That lucky ticket was sold in Quebec.

Forty-two lottery players matched six of the seven winning numbers. As a result, they’ll split the third prize, with each receiving $4,976.50.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 or the $1 million Encore prize.

The previous Lotto Max draw was a memorable one.

The draw, which took place on Tuesday, September 17, had a record-breaking $80 million jackpot, and two lottery players beat the odds and matched all seven winning numbers.

One ticket was sold in Grey County, Ontario, while the other was sold in Quebec.

Retiree Bernard Morissette said he has played Lotto Max for years and has always played the same numbers. His persistence definitely paid off, as he’s now $40 million richer.

Morissette shared that on September 17 at 9 pm, he remembered that he hadn’t yet bought his ticket for the evening’s draw. So he logged in to his lotoquebec.com account to purchase one.

When a Loto-Québec employee reached out to tell him the life-changing news, he yelled to his wife, “Rachel! We won $40 million!”

Read his full story here.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, September 25. The jackpot is worth $27 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.