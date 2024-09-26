Disney+ cracks down on password sharing, introduces paid sharing in Canada

After upcoming changes were announced last year, it’s finally official: you’ll no longer be able to share your Disney+ login with friends and family in Canada.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that it had launched a new paid sharing option, now available in Canada, the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

“This week, Disney+ expanded its paid sharing program to give its users ways to enjoy their Disney+ subscription along with a family member or friend through the management of devices within a household,” reads the statement on the company’s website.

According to the service, a “household” is defined as a collection of devices linked to the primary residence and its inhabitants. But what if you’re outside of that household? Then, you’ll have to get your own subscription.

Thankfully, you may not have to cough up for your own account with the paid sharing program. The new option will allow account holders to add someone outside their household to their subscription for an additional fee.

There’s also another option.

“As an alternative to Extra Member, people outside of your Household can sign up for their own subscription to watch Disney+,” reads the statement. “As the account holder, you can transfer an eligible profile to a new subscription or Extra Member to keep that profile’s Disney+ watch history and settings.”

So, how much will it cost to add an extra member? The rate depends on your type of subscription.

If you have a Disney+ Standard With Ads, adding another person to your account costs an additional $6.99 per month. However, if you have the Disney+ Standard and the Disney+ Premium, adding an additional member will cost $7.99 monthly.

And you might want to be mindful of who you add because only one Extra Member slot is available per account.

With files from Imaan Sheikh