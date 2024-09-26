Lottery winner says he'll use his prize to help his kids buy their first homes

Vladimir Koustov has big plans for his lottery win, and it involves helping his kids.

The father of two from Maple, Ontario, has been playing the lottery for the past 10 years but finally hit the jackpot several weeks ago.

In a press release, Koustov recalled going to the store to validate his ticket when the owner started jumping up and down.

“I asked, ‘What’s going on? and the store owner said, ‘You won big, my friend!’ I immediately froze and had no words,” he stated.

It turns out that Koustov had won $100,000 playing Encore in the Lotto Max Draw.

Koustov noted that his win felt like a “crazy experience” that made him want to “scream with joy.”

He immediately shared the news with his wife, who was “so happy” for him.

As for what he’s planning to do with the money, Koustov said it’s going towards helping his kids purchase their first homes.

“This is a rare, life-changing moment. I feel so lucky,” he added.

Koustov isn’t the only Canadian lottery winner who wanted to share his prize with family.

Maria-Anna Tarantino of Ontario recently won $1 million, which she said she would use to travel with her grandchildren.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.