Construction worker wins six-figure lottery prize on his birthday

One lottery player’s big win was even more special after he discovered he had won a six-figure prize on his birthday.

Toronto resident Michel Martinez Bedevia works in construction and occasionally buys instant lottery tickets. One day he purchased The Big Spin, a $5 instant scratch-and-win ticket that offers winners a chance to spin The Big Spin Wheel in person.

“I brought my ticket to the store, and the lottery terminal shut down,” recalled Bedevia. “I was frozen with shock! I didn’t really know what it all meant. My friend who was with me was also shocked.”

Not only did he win a minimum prize of $100,000, but he also won a chance to spin The Big Spin Wheel to add to his winnings. When the day finally came for Bedevia to spin the wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, he recalled being nervous and excited.

“I was so happy knowing I had a minimum prize of $100,000. I was thrilled to see it land on $225,000,” he recounted. “It’s hard to believe that when I first took the ticket to the store, I was hoping for a $10 win, and now I’m going home with $225,000. I feel so happy and thankful.”

The lucky winner said he already knows what he will do with his money.

“This win will be all about my family — especially my wife and father,” said Bedevia. “I will surprise my dad with this news when I visit him.

“I’ve never won anything like this before. It’s incredible.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Rabba Harrison Gardens on Harrison Garden Boulevard in North York.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.