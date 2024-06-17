No gift cards for Dollarama shoppers as judge dismisses $2.5 million settlement

It looks like members of a class-action lawsuit against Dollarama over hidden fees won’t receive gift cards after a $2.5 million settlement was dismissed.

According to Montreal-based law firm LPC Avocats, a deal was reached in Superior Court in January over allegations that prices for products subject to an Environmental Handling Fee (EHF) weren’t correctly advertised.

Batteries, electronic products, light bulbs, and toys with batteries are eligible for an EHF. Dollarama was accused of not properly displaying the products’ prices and charging a higher total or EHF fees “higher than displayed for these products or allowed by law.”

“Dollarama denies any liability or wrongdoing, and no Court has concluded in any wrongdoing on its part,” read the statement.

Anyone who shopped at a Dollarama in Quebec (between December 11, 2019, and July 4, 2023) or anywhere else in Canada (between May 29, 2021, and July 4, 2023) was considered a member of this class action and would have been eligible for a Dollarama gift card with a maximum value of $15.

However, in an update, the law firm stated, “By judgment rendered on April 17, 2024, the Court dismissed the application to approve the settlement. This means that you will not receive any of the compensation provided for under the proposed settlement. At this stage, the parties can either proceed to litigate the matter or renegotiate a new settlement, in which case new notices would be published.”

Class action members will be updated on any future developments, and names and information will be kept confidential.

Daily Hive has reached out to LPC Avocats for more information.

