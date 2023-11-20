"She started crying, I started crying": Delighted lottery winner now $500,000 richer

One lottery player and his wife will soon be enjoying a cruise in luxury after a six-figure win on an Instant ticket.

Jaime Neves is a 61-year-old husband, father, and retiree who lives in Cambridge, Ontario. He also enjoys playing the lottery and said that Instant tickets are his favourite, so one day, Neves decided to buy a $20 Instant Reel Cash ticket.

“I played my ticket at home and noticed that it looked like I won,” he said. “I thought it couldn’t be true, so I pulled out my phone and scanned it about 15 times on the OLG app.”

He recalled how his heart was racing when he shared the news with his wife and asked her to take another look.

“She scanned it herself a couple times, then she started crying, I started crying, and we shared a hug and kiss in celebration,” said Neves.

Neves wasn’t mistaken: he had won the Instant Reel top prize worth $500,000.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, he said that he knows what he’ll be doing with his winnings: he plans to use the money to help his children and complete some home renovations.

He also plans to treat his wife to a memorable vacation.

“We were planning to go on a cruise next year for my wife’s birthday — now we’ll upgrade our cabin,” he said.

Neves added, “I’m so thankful for this blessing. I always dreamed about a big win. I will tell everyone, don’t stop dreaming!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Ribeiro’s Market in Cambridge.