What a way to wake up on a Sunday! Two lottery players are about to discover that they’ve each just won a life-changing prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, November 18, with a gold ball prize worth $38 million. Although no one won the top prize, one person did win the white ball prize worth $1 million. The winning numbers were 04427264-02, and the ticket was sold in Abbotsford, BC.

Saturday night’s draw was truly a lucky one for another BC resident.

After matching the winning numbers 6, 22, 26, 30, 35, 36, and bonus number 25, someone just won the Lotto Max classic draw prize worth $5 million. And according to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Victoria.

Four people also won the second prize in the classic draw after they matched five of the six winning numbers plus the bonus number. Two winning tickets were sold in Ontario, one in Quebec, and another in Atlantic Canada. After splitting the prize, each of the winners will soon be receiving a cheque for $64,366.10.

The Lotto 6/49 extra winning numbers were 6, 12, 72, and 89, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, and the gold ball jackpot is now at $40 million.

And if you also bought a Lotto Max ticket recently, don’t forget to check the results from Friday night’s draw.