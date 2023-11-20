Woman surprised to receive a box FULL of lottery tickets worth US$20,000

A woman in Massachusetts was confused to receive a delivery box full of lottery tickets, but the confusion turned to sheer shock when she realized it was worth a whopping US$20,000.

Danielle Alexandrov from East Falmouth, Massachusetts, told WCVB that she was opening packages in her office when she came across a “very heavy box” delivered by FedEx.

“I open it up, and it’s a box of scratch tickets,” said Alexandrov. “And I’m thinking, ‘Is this a joke?’ until I look at the receipt and its value is $20,000 worth of scratch tickets.”

It turns out that the package was actually supposed to be delivered to the nearby Kenyon’s Market, a liquor store that also sells lottery tickets, but was sent to Alexandrov instead.

She said she returned the lottery tickets because it was the “right” thing to do.

“I played the tape out through my mind. What would happen if I kept these? Would I be able to sleep at night?” she said. “Those kinds of things — and I was like, ‘No, the right thing to do is to go return it.'”

However, if Alexandrov opted to hold onto the package, no one would have been able to claim any of the winning tickets anyway since they’d have to have been activated at a licensed lottery retailer.

“If someone tried to take one of these tickets if it was a winning ticket, brought it to a retail location, there would be a message that would flag it, and they’d be unable to cash the ticket,” Christian Teja, a representative for the Massachusetts Lottery.

As for the error, a spokesperson for FedEx told Daily Hive in an email statement, “The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation. We are taking the appropriate steps to investigate and resolve the issue.”