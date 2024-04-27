Imagine waking up one Saturday morning only to find out you’ve just won a big lottery prize. Well, that dream has become a delightful reality for one lucky Canadian.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, April 26, and the jackpot was worth a life-changing $26 million. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 02, 03, 23, 36, 38, 40, 48, and bonus number 42.

Although no one won the top prize, someone did come pretty close after matching six of the winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, one lottery player is now $175,543.60 richer after winning the second prize. The lucky ticket was sold in Ontario.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers, 37 people will split the third prize, each receiving $4,744.40.

The Lotto Max Extra numbers were 23, 25, 46, and 84, and one winner matched all the winning numbers, netting themselves a cool $500,000 prize. The winner purchased their ticket in Salmon Arm, BC. The Encore winning number was 1985710, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on April 19, when one fortunate Canadian lottery player became an instant multimillionaire after winning $70 million. The winning ticket was sold in Toronto.

Couple Doug and Enid Hannon recently came forward to claim their $70 million prize after winning the top prize in the February 20 draw.

The couple said they managed to keep their win a secret for almost two months.

“I was completely unaware that a winning ticket had been sold in our area. So, when I saw ‘Big Winner’ on the phone screen, I was shaking!” said Doug.

